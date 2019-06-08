Hand struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 19th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Yankees.

The southpaw continues his reign as the most dominant closer in the American League. Hand is a perfect 19-for-19 in save chances, tying him with Detroit's Shane Greene for the AL saves lead, and he hasn't been scored upon in 10 straight appearances, ringing up a 15:2 K:BB over 10 innings in that stretch.