Hand struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his 32nd save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Tigers.

The southpaw appears to be righting the ship after blowing three straight save chances in mid-August. Hand has now converted three straight over three scoreless appearances, lowering his ERA back to 3.17 with a 78:16 K:BB in 54 innings on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories