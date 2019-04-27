Hand walked one and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Astros.

The southpaw has yet to blow a save this year, racking up a 1.42 ERA and 18:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings. After collecting 53 saves over the last two seasons and fanning at least 100 batters in the last three, Hand seems poised to cement his spot among the ranks of elite closing options.