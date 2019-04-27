Indians' Brad Hand: Nails down eighth save
Hand walked one and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Astros.
The southpaw has yet to blow a save this year, racking up a 1.42 ERA and 18:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings. After collecting 53 saves over the last two seasons and fanning at least 100 batters in the last three, Hand seems poised to cement his spot among the ranks of elite closing options.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...