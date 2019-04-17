Indians' Brad Hand: Nails down sixth save
Hand allowed one hit and struck out one to earn his sixth save of the season in a 4-2 victory against the Mariners on Tuesday.
The other two outs Hand recorded were loud outs -- line drives that fielders made nice plays on -- which was particularly nerve-racking with a runner at second, but Hand earned his sixth save. While he does have a loss this season, Hand is 6-for-6 in save opportunities with a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 8.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...