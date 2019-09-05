Hand allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out a batter to record his only out of the contest.

Hand was called into the game to begin the ninth inning with the Indians up four. After striking out the first batter he faced, he went on to allow the next five hitters he faced to reach base, including a two-run homer by Jose Abreu. He exited the game with the bases loaded, but Nick Wittgren was able to get the final two outs with the lead intact. Hand has stumbled quite a bit of late, allowing nine earned runs across his last nine appearances -- spanning eight frames. That's inflated his ERA to 3.42 and WHIP to 1.27 across 55.1 innings this season.