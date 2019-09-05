Indians' Brad Hand: Nearly coughs up lead
Hand allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out a batter to record his only out of the contest.
Hand was called into the game to begin the ninth inning with the Indians up four. After striking out the first batter he faced, he went on to allow the next five hitters he faced to reach base, including a two-run homer by Jose Abreu. He exited the game with the bases loaded, but Nick Wittgren was able to get the final two outs with the lead intact. Hand has stumbled quite a bit of late, allowing nine earned runs across his last nine appearances -- spanning eight frames. That's inflated his ERA to 3.42 and WHIP to 1.27 across 55.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start