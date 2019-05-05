Hand had three strikeouts and a walk during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against the Mariners on Saturday.

Hand earned the victory in Game 1 of the series and has now delivered nine straight scoreless appearances for Cleveland. The 29-year-old has been lights out to begin the season with a 1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings while he has converted all 10 save opportunities.