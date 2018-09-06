Indians' Brad Hand: Notches 32nd save
Hand struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning against the Royals on Wednesday to secure his 32nd save of the season.
It was a nice bounce-back outing from Hand after he allowed a run in a non-save situation Tuesday. The 28-year-old southpaw has now converted all eight of his save chances for the Indians, posting a shiny 1.86 ERA with 28 strikeouts across 19.1 innings with Cleveland in the process. Hand remains locked in as the top option for saves in Cleveland at the moment, with Cody Allen working the eighth inning Wednesday.
