Hand allowed a hit and a walk in 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday to record his second save with Cleveland in a 2-0 win over the Twins.

Cody Allen got a four-out save Tuesday, leaving Hand to handle closing duties in this one. The back end of the Cleveland bullpen is increasingly looking like a time share between the two, an arrangement which would restrict the fantasy value of both relievers if it continues.

