Hand allowed one hit and two walks but secured his first save of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Twins. He recorded one strikeout.

The Twins registered only one hit and one walk through the first eight innings Saturday, but Byron Buxton's double to start the ninth inning put Hand in a difficult position. Thankfully the 28-year-old was able to work himself out of the jam and ensure the victory, but it was nonetheless a nerve-wracking outing for the left-hander.