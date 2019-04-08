Hand secured his fourth save of the season after striking out two over 1.2 innings Sunday against Toronto.

Hand was called upon a little earlier than usual in the series finale, but he induced a double-play ball in the eighth inning to escape a jam and retired the final three batters in the ninth on the way to a 3-1 victory. The 29-year-old surrendered his first run of the season in his last appearance Thursday against Toronto but escaped unscathed Sunday afternoon.