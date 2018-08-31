Hand allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Twins as he collected the save.

Hand surrendered a solo homer to begin the ninth frame, and after allowing the tying run to the plate, he managed to fan the final two batters on eight pitches. The 28-year-old has given up just three earned runs in 16 appearances (16.2 innings) since being traded from the Padres to the Indians on July 19.