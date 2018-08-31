Indians' Brad Hand: Notches save despite rocky outing
Hand allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Twins as he collected the save.
Hand surrendered a solo homer to begin the ninth frame, and after allowing the tying run to the plate, he managed to fan the final two batters on eight pitches. The 28-year-old has given up just three earned runs in 16 appearances (16.2 innings) since being traded from the Padres to the Indians on July 19.
More News
-
Indians' Brad Hand: Picks up save in Boston•
-
Indians' Brad Hand: Finishes eighth inning•
-
Indians' Brad Hand: Grabs fourth save with Cleveland•
-
Indians' Brad Hand: Secures third save in shaky outing•
-
Indians' Brad Hand: Notches another save•
-
Indians' Brad Hand: Picks up first save with Cleveland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...