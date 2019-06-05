Hand did not strikeout or walk a batter in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save Tuesday versus Minnesota.

Hand wasted little time Tuesday as he required only eight pitches to put down the Twins, though he did hit a batter. The 29-year-old is a perfect 17-for-17 in save opportunities and has a 1.09 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings.