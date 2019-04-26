Indians' Brad Hand: Notches save No. 7
Hand struck out a batter in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Astros to earn his seventh save of the season.
Hand entered the ninth with a slim one-run lead, but he retired the side in order on 15 pitches. The 29-year-old has unsurprisingly been one of the most reliable closers in the big leagues thus far and owns a 1.54 ERA with 15 punchouts over 11.2 frames in 2019.
