Hand struck out a batter in the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Astros to earn his seventh save of the season.

Hand entered the ninth with a slim one-run lead, but he retired the side in order on 15 pitches. The 29-year-old has unsurprisingly been one of the most reliable closers in the big leagues thus far and owns a 1.54 ERA with 15 punchouts over 11.2 frames in 2019.