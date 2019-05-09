Indians' Brad Hand: Notches second win
Hand (2-1) earned the win by not allowing a baserunner during the ninth inning of Wednesday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. He did not register a strikeout.
Hand needed only 11 pitches to retire the White Sox in order and Jose Ramirez delivered a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to notch the victory. The veteran left-hander has allowed three hits and zero runs over his last 10 appearances, and has a 15:2 K:BB in that stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal