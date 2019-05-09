Hand (2-1) earned the win by not allowing a baserunner during the ninth inning of Wednesday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. He did not register a strikeout.

Hand needed only 11 pitches to retire the White Sox in order and Jose Ramirez delivered a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to notch the victory. The veteran left-hander has allowed three hits and zero runs over his last 10 appearances, and has a 15:2 K:BB in that stretch.