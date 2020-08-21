Hand struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Thursday to record his seventh save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Pirates.

The southpaw needed just 12 pitches (nine strikes) to breeze through the bottom of the Bucs' order. Hand has had some bumpy spots this season, and his 4.70 ERA is actually softened by a couple of unearned runs, but he has yet to blow a save and his 12:4 K:BB through 7.2 innings indicates he can still dominate. His grip on the closer role in Cleveland isn't slipping quite yet.