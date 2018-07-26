Hand struck out three in 1.1 perfect innings Wednesday to record his 25th save of the season, and first with Cleveland, in a 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Cody Allen threw an inning Tuesday but hadn't pitched since July 21 before that, so seeing him get bypassed in favor of Cleveland's newest bullpen acquisition is bound raise some eyebrows. For the moment, Hand shouldn't be considered the team's closer, but if Allen's July struggles continue the left-hander is more than capable of stepping into the role on a more permanent basis.