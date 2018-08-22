Indians' Brad Hand: Picks up save in Boston
Hand struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday in Boston en route to his fifth save with the Indians (29th of the season).
Cody Allen picked up the save while allowing a run Monday, but he threw 28 pitches in that appearance. While Hand also pitched Monday, he only threw nine pitches, and with the lefty-hitting Andrew Benintendi leading off the ninth inning Tuesday, it made sense for the Indians to turn to the fresher southpaw over Allen. It seems clear that Allen and Hand will continue to get save opportunities, at least in the short term. With Hand pitching on back-to-back days, Allen would likely get the ball if a save situation arises Wednesday.
