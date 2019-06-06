Hand secured his 18th save of the season and struck out a batter during a perfect ninth inning in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Twins.

Hand has lived up to draft-day expectations and then some in his first full season as the Tribe's closer. The lefty has yet to blow a save while sporting ratios (1.05 ERA, 0.78 WHIP) that have outshone the sterling ones he posted between the past two seasons (2.44 ERA, 1.02 WHIP). An abnormally high strand rate (92.2 percent) and unusually low BABIP (.240) have certainly helped Hand maintain the low ERA, but a 1.91 FIP (3.05 xFIP) don't suggest that significant regression is coming for the southpaw.