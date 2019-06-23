Hand allowed two hits but struck out two in the ninth inning to post his 22nd save of the season in a 2-0 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.

The left-hander has experienced some trouble against the Tigers this weekend, but despite allowing four hits and a run in two innings, Hand still has two saves against them. Owners can cut him a break for allowing some baserunners, as the run he permitted Friday is the only one Hand has yielded in his last 15.2 innings. He is 3-2 with a 1.08 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 33.1 innings this season.