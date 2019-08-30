Hand retired the Tigers in order with one strikeout during the ninth inning while recording his 33rd save in a 2-0 victory Thursday.

After eight shutout frames from starter Mike Clevinger, Hand was equally impressive, retiring the side during the ninth in just seven pitches. Hand hasn't experienced the best August, but he's ending the month on a good note, as he's now posted four straight shutout frames. He is 6-4 with 33 saves, five blown opportunities, a 3.11 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 55 innings this season.