Hand allowed one hit and a walk but struck out the side to nail down his 14th save in a 7-5 victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

This was the fourth time this season Hand struck out at least three batters in an outing. He's experienced a very strong season but an even better May, posting a 1.08 ERA in the month. Overall, Hand is 14-for-14 in save chances with a 1.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 22 innings this season.