Indians' Brad Hand: Records 20th save
Hand allowed one hit and struck out two during the ninth inning to record his 20th save of the season in a 3-2 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.
The 29-year-old hasn't allowed a run since May 10, going 13 appearances since permitting a runner to cross the plate. During that stretch, Hand has pitched 14 scoreless frames, striking out 20 batters and walking just three. Hand is also a perfect 20-for-20 in save chances with a 3-2 record, 0.88 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 30.2 innings this season.
