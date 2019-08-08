Hand struck out the side without allowing a baserunner in the ninth inning in the first game of the team's doubleheader against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Hand was called upon to protect a two-run lead and made quick work of the Rangers, striking out the side on just 13 pitches. It was his 28th save of the season but first since July 21. Hand remains one of the steadiest closers in the game, maintaining a 2.35 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 73 strikeouts across 46 innings for the campaign.