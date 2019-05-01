Hand didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Marlins.

Hand came on in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead and had little trouble doing so to record his ninth save of the season. He has now turned in seven consecutive scoreless appearances and has allowed only baserunner across his last four innings pitched. Among the league leaders in saves, Hand has emerged as one of the most reliable closers early on.