Hand allowed one hit but struck out the side to record the save Tuesday against the Pirates.

Hand entered the game with a three-run lead in the 10th inning. Even with a runner starting on second base, he held the Pirates scoreless, inducing two swinging strikeouts. After early season struggles, Hand has not allowed an earned run in any of his last five outings -- spanning 4.1 innings. He now has six saves and has generated 10 punchouts across 6.2 frames for the season.