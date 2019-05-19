Hand earned the save Saturday versus the Orioles by striking out two and not allowing a baserunner across 1.1 innings.

Hand had no issues retiring the top of Baltimore's order as he deliver 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old remains a perfect 12-for-12 in save opportunities and has a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB through 19 innings.