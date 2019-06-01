Hand earned the save in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the White Sox by pitching a perfect inning, striking out two.

Hand had no issues retiring the White Sox as he delivered nine of his 11 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old remains a perfect 16-for-16 in save opportunities and has a 1.14 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB over 23.2 innings.