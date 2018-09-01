Hand picked up his 31st save of the season Friday against the Rays, striking out one across a perfect ninth inning.

Hand needed just 10 pitches (seven strikes) to secure his second save in as many days. The left-hander has been lights out since joining the Indians from the Padres via trade July 19, converting all six of his save chances while compiling a 1.24 ERA and 24:7 K:BB across 17.2 innings for Cleveland.