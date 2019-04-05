Hand surrendered a run on three hits and struck out three over 1.1 innings to notch his third save of the season Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Hand had some difficulty slamming the door and allowed Toronto's first run of the game to cross the plate in the ninth on a double. He would fan the final two batters of the contest to secure a 4-1 victory for the Indians, their third win of the 2019 campaign. Hand has managed to convert on all three of his save chances to open the season and sits with a 2.45 ERA along with six punchouts over 3.2 innings.