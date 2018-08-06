Hand surrendered one run on two hits while striking out one as he slammed the door in the ninth for the save Sunday against the Angels.

Hand allowed the tying run to reach base, but he'd strike out David Fletcher to end the game. Since joining the Indians from the Padres, Hand has given up two runs over eight innings, and he figures to continue to serve as a high-leverage reliever moving forward. He owns a 2.92 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 73 punchouts across 52.1 frames.