Hand (2-2) took the loss Friday as Cleveland fell 4-3 to the A's, giving up a solo home run to Matt Chapman to lead off the bottom of the 12th inning.

The closer tried to get Chapman with a slider on a 3-2 pitch, but instead the Oakland slugger ripped it down the left-field line for his first career walkoff hit. It's the first home run Hand has served up this season, and his 1.62 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB through 16.2 innings remain elite numbers -- not to mention his perfect 10-for-10 showing in saves.