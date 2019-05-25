Hand secured the save Friday night against the Rays after allowing one hit and striking out two in the ninth inning.

Hand allowed the first batter of the inning to reach base on a single, but he managed to retire the next three in order, the last two via the strikeout. He continues to be a reliable source of saves this season, and he owns a 1.29 ERA with 30 punchouts over 21 innings.

