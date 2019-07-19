Indians' Brad Hand: Strikes out four for save
Hand struck out four while working around a hit over 1.1 scoreless innings Thursday to earn his 26th save of the season.
Hand was called upon to finish the eighth inning, which he did by recording a strikeout with the tying run on deck. He allowed a weakly-hit single to lead off the ninth but mowed down the next three hitters to finish off the contest. The dominant Hand now owns a 2.21 ERA and sits atop the American League in saves.
