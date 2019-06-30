Indians' Brad Hand: Strikes out side in shaky save
Hand allowed two hits and a walk but struck out the side in the ninth to record his 23rd save of the season during a 2-0 victory against the Orioles on Sunday.
In his first action since his first blown save of the year last Tuesday, Hand was shaky again, but he did manage to record a couple key strikeouts. Hand gave up five runs without registering an out in his last appearance; that catapulted his ERA nearly 1.5 runs higher than it was. But Hand is still 23-for-24 in save opportunities with a 4-3 record this season. He also has a 2.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.
