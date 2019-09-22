Hand struck out all three of the batters he faced on Saturday against the Phillies.

Hand hadn't taken the mound in game action since Sept. 8, but returned to pitch in the sixth inning with the Indians down two. He showed no signs of rust, striking out the side on 13 pitches -- six of which generated swinging strikes. It remains to be seen how long the team plans to leave Hand out of the closer's role, though this outing certainly indicates he's close to full strength.