Indians' Brad Hand: Takes loss versus Royals
Hand (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while recording only one out in a loss against the Royals on Sunday.
This didn't count as a blown save because the game was tied, but Hand wasn't sharp. He hadn't allowed a baserunner in his previous 2.2 innings, but three players reaching against him Sunday, erasing that good work in the WHIP category. Still, it's been a solid start to the year for Hand. He is 4-for-4 in save opportunities with a 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
