Hand secured the save by delivering a scoreless 12th inning during Saturday's win over the Cardinals. He didn't record a strikeout or issue a walk.

The veteran lefty allowed the designated runner on second base, Yadier Molina, to reach third on a wild pitch, but he was able to end the inning on only three pitches as Molina was caught off third base after mistakenly thinking a groundout was a foul ball. Hand allowed five runs (four earned) through his first three outings of the season, but he's surrendered only three hits and two unearned runs in his past eight outings. He has a 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 10.2 innings while converting all 10 save chances this season.