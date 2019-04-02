Hand pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to post his second save of the season Monday.

The 29-year-old allowed two walks and a hit in his first two outings, so it was nice to see Hand pitch his first perfect frame of the year Monday. Hand posted a career-high 32 saves with the Padres and Indians last season, but closing for a contending team over all of 2019, Hand could easily set another high-water mark in the category. He's certainly off to a good start with two saves in the first four games.