Hand was placed on outright waivers by Cleveland on Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The team intends to decline Hand's $10 million club option and pay him a $1 million buyout should he pass through waivers unclaimed. The veteran lefty has a resume that teams would seemingly be quite happy to pay $10 million for under ordinary circumstances, as he's saved 105 career games and owns a 2.70 ERA and a 33.3 percent strikeout rate over the last five seasons. It's possible this is just an example of Cleveland being cheap, though if Hand does indeed head to free agency, it could be an indicator of just how suppressed the market will be during a pandemic offseason.