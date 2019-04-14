Indians' Brad Miller: Handed a DFA

Miller was designated for assignment by the Indians on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the series finale.

Miller was booted from the roster to make room for the return of Jason Kipnis (calf), who's set to join the team in Seattle. Miller could conceivably get scooped up by another big-league team while on waivers, considering his versatility and the fact that he's gotten off to a decent start in 2019. He's batting .250 with a home run, four RBI and a stolen base over 13 games.