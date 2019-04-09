Indians' Brad Miller: Has first big game with Indians
Miller went 2-for-2 with a double, a steal, three runs scored and a two-run homer in Cleveland's 8-2 over the Tigers on Tuesday.
Miller provided the Indians' second and third runs with a second-inning homer to right and helped manufacture another run with a walk and a stolen base in the fifth. Miller came into the game just 2-for-18, and the big game raised his batting average to .200.
