Indians' Brad Miller: Has first big game with Indians

Miller went 2-for-2 with a double, a steal, three runs scored and a two-run homer in Cleveland's 8-2 over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Miller provided the Indians' second and third runs with a second-inning homer to right and helped manufacture another run with a walk and a stolen base in the fifth. Miller came into the game just 2-for-18, and the big game raised his batting average to .200.

