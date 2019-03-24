Indians' Brad Miller: Heading to Cleveland
Miller signed a major-league contract with the Indians on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Miller opted out of his minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Thursday and was able to find a better opportunity with the Indians. Jason Kipnis (calf) and Francisco Lindor (calf) are both ticketed to begin the season on the injured list, so Miller should have early opportunities for playing time. The 29-year-old had 254 major-league plate appearances between the Rays and Brewers in 2018 and slashed .248/.311/.413 with seven home runs and 82 strikeouts.
