Indians' Brad Miller: Heads to bench

Miller is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

With southpaw Matthew Boyd on the hill for Detroit, Miller will move to the bench in favor of platoon mate Max Moroff. After a 2-for-18 start entering Tuesday's series opener, Miller equaled his season-long hit total in the Tribe's victory, finishing with a home run, double, walk, stolen base, three runs and two RBI.

