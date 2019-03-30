Indians' Brad Miller: Second straight start

Miller will start at second base and bat eighth Saturday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

With Jason Kipnis (calf) opening the season on the injured list, Miller has stepped in as the primary option at second base, at least in games in which the Tribe faces right-handed pitching. Miller will stick in the lineup for the second straight game after going 1-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in Thursday's Opening Day loss.