Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Activated Friday, but not in lineup
Zimmer (chest) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday but is not in the lineup to face the Twins, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Zimmer hit the disabled list May 15 with a chest contusion and had a short rehab stint at Double-A Akron before his activation Friday. Greg Allen -- who is 9-for-24 during the Indians' six-game win streak -- will again start in center field, although Zimmer seems likely to reclaim his role as the team's primary option in center field going forward.
