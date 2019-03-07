Manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Zimmer is "doing really well" in his recovery from right shoulder surgery and will throw from the outfield to the bases this weekend, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The scheduled activity amounts to a modest step forward for Zimmer, who was cleared to take batting practice and throw from 135 feet at the outset of camp. Though Zimmer hits from the left side, he throws with his right hand, making his ability to hit cutoff men and keep baserunners honest of most significance to the Indians at this point in his recovery. With Zimmer unlikely to be back to full strength by the start of the regular season, Leonys Martin is poised to serve as the Tribe's Opening Day center fielder.