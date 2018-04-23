Zimmer (ankle) is starting in center field and batting eighth Monday against the Orioles.

The young outfielder was scratched from Sunday's contest due to a mild ankle sprain, but it seems like a day off was all he needed to get back to 100 percent. Zimmer will resume his normal role in the Indians' lineup as he looks to improve upon his .624 OPS.

