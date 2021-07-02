Zimmer (ankle) is back in the starting lineup Friday against the Astros.
Zimmer did not play Thursday and was later reported to be dealing with an ankle issue. Any pain he was dealing with appears to have subsided, as he'll bat seventh and play center field Friday.
