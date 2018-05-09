Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Back in Wednesday's lineup
Zimmer (shoulder) will man center field and bat seventh against Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Zimmer missed the past two games after leaving Saturday's affair with a bruised left shoulder. The outfielder sustained the injury crashing into the outfield wall at Yankee Stadium while trying to make a leaping grab. Over 31 games this season, Zimmer is hitting .234/.294/.351 with two home runs, nine RBI and four stolen bases.
