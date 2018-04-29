Zimmer will hit second and start in center field Sunday against the Mariners, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer has hit exclusively eighth or ninth this season, so his move to the No. 2 spot in the order is a surprising one, especially with a lefty (Marco Gonzales) on the hill for Seattle. In any case, it's likely just a one-time assignment for Zimmer, as the Indians' typical two-hole hitter, Jason Kipnis, is just receiving a pre-planned day off.