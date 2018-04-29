Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Batting second Sunday
Zimmer will hit second and start in center field Sunday against the Mariners, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer has hit exclusively eighth or ninth this season, so his move to the No. 2 spot in the order is a surprising one, especially with a lefty (Marco Gonzales) on the hill for Seattle. In any case, it's likely just a one-time assignment for Zimmer, as the Indians' typical two-hole hitter, Jason Kipnis, is just receiving a pre-planned day off.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Back in action Monday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Scratched from lineup Sunday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...